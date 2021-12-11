New release – The Ascension of Mary: Literary fiction by William West

The Ascension of Mary by William West is a story centered around a tragedy that happened 14 years earlier and how a family was brought together by inexplicable forces. The story begins as Rachel moves back to her childhood residence in Oak Park, near Chicago, with her 14-year-old daughter Mary, where loose ties and family secrets await them. Soon after Mary’s arrival, she discovers a presence of a ghost in her room, who she later believes is the spirit of her father, murdered before she was born in a heartless act of hate. The story shifts between the perspectives of Rachel, her daughter Mary, and Jonah, their next-door neighbor, who immediately recognizes that Mary has something special within her. As the book unravels, secrets are revealed as Rachel shares more about her past with Mary and as new information is brought to their attention, leading them to a memorable finale. Powerful and thoughtful messages are brought up while the characters navigate through tough instances of racial discrimination.

West draws the reader in through excellent storytelling and intricate settings. The book is perfectly complex in the layers of stories that weave together the past and present, allowing the reader to feel more connected to the story. The narrations add depth to each character and gives a better understanding of their struggles with loss, and the relationships that are building between them. The author brings up important topics like racism and grief, while highlighting the value of love. From the beginning to the end, this book is a page-turner.

– Sublime Book Review