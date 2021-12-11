Get High-Paying IT Jobs With 100% Fully-Funded Scholarships for Women by The HerTech Academy

Every month, 101 women receive 100% scholarships through the HerTech Academy sponsored by the JobsForHer Foundation with online, instructor-led/self-paced learning for certification courses that will put you on the tech career map! These scholarships aim to upskill women in technology, open a new world of career opportunities for women, and encourage their participation in tech.

Who’s it for?

The courses are designed for freshers, professionals, returnees, or any woman from a technology background. With these tech certifications, women engineers can apply to jobs such as Java Developer, Full Stack Developer, Solutions Architect, DevOps, Data Analyst, Data scientist, Testing and more.

Register before December 12th, 2021! https://www.jobsforher.com/events/100-fully-funded-scholarships-for-women-in-tech-by-the-hertech-academy/1114

About HerTech Academy

The HerTech Academy is an initiative sponsored by JobsForHer Foundation, and we partner with the companies to bring you industry-relevant courses on a 100% Scholarship that will help you build your career in the most in-demand skills today.