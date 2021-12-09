Neumann opens exclusive demo room for monitors in Bangalore

Extending industry professionals and audio experts a reason to cherish, Neumann announced the launch of demo rooms for audio professionals at The Red Music Box – a professional recording studio and creative space in Bangalore, founded and run by Varun Murali. India is one of the first countries worldwide to experience the Neumann demo rooms with more such rooms planned later this year.

Bookings for the demo sessions are exclusively reserved for business professionals in the studio industry. A wide range of stereo set-ups of 2.1 can be auditioned. Sessions can include all industry standard playback formats and current streaming services. The Neumann demo room at The Red Music Box Studio, Bangalore consists of a tracking room spacious enough to record bands, singer -songwriters and has also accommodated a whole bunch of online live streaming music events during the pandemic. The control room is professionally calibrated for optimum clarity and frequency response for industry standard music production, monitoring, mixing and mastering services.

Sharing his excitement on the launch of the demo room, Mr. Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager, Sennheiser Electronics India said, “Neumann defines standards for microphone and audio culture since 1928. To understand that we do the same for monitoring, you need to hear the difference from what you considered “very good” up until now. We see the overwhelming interest in the industry. Monitoring is not something you can experience on a website or a tech sheet.”

He further added, “We want business professionals to have a first-hand, a first-ear experience on the potential that comes with the KH models. Their reputation is already incomparable when it comes to precision, neutrality and overall system integration options. Nonetheless: how much this eases your sessions, prevents acoustic fatigue, and allows for a new level of control and fidelity on your sound stage must be experienced. We want to bring demo rooms as close as possible to industry professionals so everyone can make an informed decision on the best possible audio”.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Varun Murali, Founder & Music Producer at The Red Music Box Studio and Guitarist for the band, Swarathma said, “We are thrilled to officially partner with Neumann. The partnership is aimed at improving the quality and provide a fulfilling experience to artists and inspire them to create great music. To enable this, the studio is equipped and crafted to put artists in their comfort zone and let them create music, perform, record, mix and master music with the help of Neumann monitors. We invite you and look forward to developing a community that shares the same passion of creating a musical journey that inspires.”

Neumann monitors include solutions for all room sizes, working ranges, mounting options, networking standards and even most demanding industry specifications. Analog and DSP options are included, as well as unparalleled subwoofer technology. One of the latest additions to the series is an automatic alignment kit, jointly developed with the leading audio experts from Fraunhofer Institute.

For Bookings contact

Varun Murali; mail@theredmusicbox.com