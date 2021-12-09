Canada – Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan support research demonstration projects

Regina, Saskatchewan – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan invested more than $218,000 in funding for 17 research projects through the Agricultural Demonstration of Practices and Technologies (ADOPT) Program.

The ADOPT Program provides funding to assist producer groups to evaluate and demonstrate new agricultural practices and technologies at the local level. The results of successful trials can then be adopted by agricultural operations in the region.

Projects were initiated this fall and will be conducted throughout the winter months and into the spring.

“Together with the province, our Government is helping Saskatchewan farmers find practical ways to take advantage of the opportunities and address the challenges they face every day. These projects will give Saskatchewan farmers new direct applications of science in the field that will increase their sustainability and resiliency.”

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

“Funding applied research that has an immediate impact on Saskatchewan producers drives our industry forward and responds to current issues facing the sector. We’re funding projects with practical applications that will directly support producers, like winter varieties of wheat and oats, spring cereal re-seeding options and the advantages of feeding supplemental protein on fall pasture.”

– David Marit, Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister

Oliver Anderson

Director of Communications

Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

oliver.anderson@agr.gc.ca

613-462-4327