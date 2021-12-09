Canada – Minister Bibeau launching an initiative that will connect farmers and Canadians

December 8, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Honourable Marie‑Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will launch an initiative that will contribute to better connecting Canadians with Canada’s farmers. The Minister will be joined by members of the Canadian Agricultural Youth Council, including Co-Chair Jerry Bos.

Time:

December 9, 2021 10:00 (EST)

