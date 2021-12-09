Hong Kong – Hong Kong Youth Chinese Orchestra to showcase eminent masterpieces

Hong Kong Youth Chinese Orchestra to showcase eminent masterpieces ******************************************************************



The Hong Kong Youth Chinese Orchestra (HKYCO) of the Music Office under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) will hold its annual concert, “East-West Convergence – A Portrait of Folk Tunes” at 3pm on January 9 (Sunday) next year at the Auditorium of Sha Tin Town Hall.







The concert will be conducted by Music Office instructors Mr Tsui Ying-fai and Mr Kwok Kin-ming. The Orchestra will present various vivid classic masterpieces, including “Guarding the Frontier on Horseback” with powerful and propelling music; “The Night of the Torch Festival”, a plucked-string ensemble piece commissioned by the Music Office; “Moonlight on the Spring River” featuring a leading pipa; “Slavonic Dances” and “English Folk Song Suite” arranged from Western folk tunes; “Grapes are Ripe” which is characterised by its ethnic minorities elements; percussion ensemble piece “Camel Bells of Xinjiang”; and “Battle on Taihangshan” which depicts the spirit of farmers.







Established in 1978, the HKYCO has around 80 members with ages under 25. The Orchestra has performed in numerous major local performances. It also played the role of music ambassador for Hong Kong and has toured extensively to high acclaim.







Tickets priced at $55, $75 and $95 are now available at URBTIX (www.urbtix.hk). For telephone credit card bookings, please call 2111 5999. For programme enquiries and concessionary schemes, please call 2796 7523 or 3842 7784 or visit www.lcsd.gov.hk/musicoffice.







All persons will be required to use the “LeaveHomeSafe” mobile application to scan the venue QR code before they are allowed to enter LCSD offices and venues, except for exempted persons who are aged below 12 or aged 65 or above and those with disabilities that render use of the app difficult. Exemptions will also be granted to individual persons depending on the actual circumstances. All exempted persons are required to complete a record form to register their personal particulars and the date and time of their visits. As it will take time to verify personal particulars of exempted persons under the new arrangement, their waiting time for using public services or entering the relevant venues may be lengthened. The LCSD suggests that members of the public arrive early and appeals for their understanding. The department also encourages the exempted persons to use the app as far as possible to save time.

