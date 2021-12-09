4th International Conference on Cardiology



Our goal is to bring together brilliant minds to present research-based talks on a variety of topics in order to stimulate learning, inspiration, and meaningful conversation. The goal of this conference is to present an original and thorough overview of the most recent scientific advancements in all areas of cardiology.





The Congress will allow enough time with one and group conversations, allowing for a strong connection with speakers and attendees. This Congress will feature a number of well-known medical experts.





We hope you enjoy the Congress and that your interactions with colleagues from around the world at the Cardiology 2022 encourage a beneficial exchange of innovative ideas.





We look forward to seeing you at Cardiology 2022 in Paris!

###