John A. Stone, Partner, DeCotiis, FitzPatrick and Cole, LLP to Speak at TKG A Comprehensive Guide on Securing and Enforcing Trade Secrets



About John A. Stone



John Stone is a partner in DeCotiis New Jersey and New York offices. Mr. Stones practice focuses on complex business matters, including trade secret and other intellectual property litigation, and unfair competition and tortious interference claims, as well as construction and land use disputes and intra-company disputes.





Mr. Stone received his B.A. from Franklin & Marshall College, his J.D. from the University of Richmond, Virginia, and studied International Law at Cambridge University. Mr. Stone has given Continuing Legal Education seminars on trade secrets, trade dress, and theft-of-ideas, and is co-chair of the ABAs Trade Secrets Subcommittee, and co-editor of the ABAs Intellectual Property Newsletter.





About DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP



DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP (http://www.decotiislaw.com/), is a seventy-attorney, full service firm in New Jersey and New York, representing private commercial, and public sector clients.





Event Summary



The current technological revolution has been significantly transforming how companies manage their trade secrets and other important assets. However, although it provides ease and essentially optimizes business operations, it also poses security hurdles which may compromise valuable data. The growing number of misappropriation cases, in addition to the continuing remote workforce trend, further intensifies this challenge presenting more security and regulatory issues.





Businesses should, therefore, assess their vulnerabilities and rethink enforcement procedures to mitigate potential risks. Being up to date with the recent strategical developments is crucial in structuring an effective and efficient data security plan.





Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they provide a comprehensive guide on securing and enforcing trade secrets. Speakers will also offer practical strategies to address the current and emerging trade secrets issues.





Key topics include:



 Trade Secrets Enforcement and Security



 Remote Workforce Implications on Data Security



 Critical Issues and Legal Challenges



 Structuring an Effective Data Security Management Strategy



 What Lies Ahead





About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###