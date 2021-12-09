Barry A. Furman, Of Counsel, Fineman Krekstein and Harris P.C., to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Independent Contractor Misclassification Litigation



For further details, please visit:



https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/independent-contractor-misclassification-litigation-cle/





About Barry A. Furman



Barry counsels a wide range of clients regarding many matters, including the following: independent contractors; worker classification; taxation; and not- for-profit law, corporate, employment, real estate, and healthcare laws; and estate planning and administration. Barrys advice and services include entity formation, business structuring, mergers, acquisitions and other transactions, financing, licensing, regulatory issues, contract negotiations and preparation of agreements. Barry has received accolades for his government service and in private practice. While Barry was with the Office of Chief Counsel of the IRS, the Chief Counsel conferred Barry with several merit awards. In private practice, Barrys peers recognize him as a leader in the law with a national rating of esteem for competency and ethics. Most recently, he joined Executive Leaders for Advisory Board as a member and advisor and serves as its general counsel. Barry is a public speaker and is an author of articles published in legal and business journals.





About Fineman Krekstein & Harris P.C.,



For more than 35 years, the law firm of Fineman Krekstein & Harris P.C. has represented individuals, corporations, nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies throughout the region.





Deeply rooted in the community, the attorneys at Fineman Krekstein & Harris understand the rules and appreciate the nuances specific to the courts, the government structure and legal and business interests in the metropolitan Philadelphia area.





The firm provides a full-range of legal services and business solutions. The litigation attorneys handle complex civil and commercial litigation, products liability, toxic torts, transportation and insurance matters. Corporate attorneys advise clients on tax issues, tax and estate planning, employment disputes, real estate matters and finance. The attorneys work collaboratively to provide a comprehensive solution designed to address the clients specific needs.





The firm is dedicated to the practice of relationships. Everyone at Fineman Krekstein & Harris is committed to providing top quality service to the firms clients through hard work and personal attention.





Event Summary



The flexible work arrangement has become a norm in the post-pandemic time, presenting hurdles among company decision-makers when it comes to employee classification. Misclassifying an employee as an independent contractor can pose legal risks to employers including liability claims related to employment taxes, interest, and penalties.





While the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) holds established factors in determining employee status, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) also uses its standards for evaluation with an emphasis on the behavioral, financial, and relational details. Thus, stiffer fines and criminal penalties await employers who committed fraudulent or intentional misclassification. These developments underscore the need for company executives to be well-versed with the different factors or legal standards in classifying workers to mitigate misclassification liabilities and other legal risks.





Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they provide a comprehensive discussion of the existing regulations, emerging developments, and notable cases involving independent contractor misclassification. Speakers will also offer practical tips and compliance strategies to mitigate potential risks in this evolving legal landscape.





About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###