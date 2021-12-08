Poopie Suits Announces Release of 1st Audio Book

Utilizing Audible’s Whispersync for Kindle Technology. Narrated by a Navy veteran who brings authenticity to the story through his own former submarine experiences.

Nashua, NH – USA | December 08, 2021 –[Press Release Wire]– Highly vetted by dozens of submarine veterans, Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots tells the story of a young man coming to age during a time of great turbulence and change in our country. It follows him from Navy ROTC to the required interview with Adm Hyman G. Rickover, to intense training, to the 3+ years he spent having a front-row seat to the very real intrigue with the Soviet adversaries during the Cold War.

It is rich with historical context that includes the Vietnam War and the associated civic upheaval, the counterculture, political assassinations, and the Apollo Space Program.

It explains, in terms a non-technical person can understand, the various systems found on a nuclear submarine and how they work: the reactor propulsion system, sonar, the periscope, how to fire a torpedo, communications, and a lot more.

No classified details are revealed, the story is more about the day-to-day life on a hot running nuclear submarine during that period. The book highlights the funny, maudlin, and sometimes tragic stories among the men who were locked up for many days in a steel tube with no sunlight, no news, no word of the family back home.

How did they deal with the stress of knowing one mistake could doom the entire boat? The details will fascinate you.

“A wonderfully well-written book, which takes a closer, more human glance at the life of the submariner during the Cold War. This is a human story, not a story about tech, or ops, or strategy. This is light-years apart from other submarine reads like “Blind Man’s Bluff”, but no less engrossing.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed this book and devoured it in two days. As a diesel submarine officer during the same era the book dredged up memories. The book was well written and should appeal to anyone with an interest in submarines. It’s biographical, not an expose or a hard-core technical treatise.”

“Spell binding yarns of the silent service.”

“Very well written factual recollections, and often humorous, of US submarine past events and people. if you have ever been curious about US submarines in any aspect, there’s always something good to read here.”

Both Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots and Sub Tales – Stories that Seldom Surface, have been named among the Best 100 Books on Submarines All Time by the Book Authority, a service that reviews books for top executives and government leaders, so they know which ones to spend their time on. https://bookauthority.org/books/best-submarines-books

The authors of the Poopie Suits series intend to publish all the books in this Audio Format in the near future.

The Poopie Suits series of books was created by two brothers, Frank and Charles Hood, who started by detailing the submarine service of Frank during the late 60’s to early 70’s. The first book, Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots, takes the reader on the journey of a young man who volunteers for submarine service and includes historical and cultural touchpoints of the era, including the Vietnam War, political unrest and assassinations, the nascent space program, and more. Richly detailed by co-author Charles Hood and written in a language that anyone can understand, it focuses on true stories of daily life on a submarine.

For more information, please visit: https://subtales.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2hoodssubbook

