Jenna Longmire is “Waking Up Now” After a Break From Music

“Waking Up Now” is a song about the Divine Feminine spiritual awakening. Jenna hopes to assist in ushering in this way of living from the heart in truth and beauty through Sacred Roots Music and the Tree of Life Mystery School. Jenna’s wish is that this song opens your heart like it did hers. An open heart receives precious gifts.

The video images for “Waking Up Now” were taken in the following locations:

Forgotten Coast of Florida;

Tallahassee Lichgate tree;

Trails at Fontanel, Whites Creek,

About Jenna:

Music has been with Jenna since before she was born and is who she is at her core. Jenna started writing and performing later in life but always played piano and guitar. In her 20’s she wrote her first prayer/chant and sang it until tears streamed down her face. That was the moment she learned to use her voice as medicine for her soul. In addition, Jenna writes poems, blogs, mystical curriculum and memoirs. Jenna has had a 20+year career as a psychotherapist and healer. Surviving a near fatal car crash, breast cancer and the death of her father has made Jenna see life and healing in a different way. Waking Up Now is about her personal awakening during that time and the current great unrest and radical change in this nation/world.

About Sacred Roots Music:

Sacred Roots Music is part of the vision of the Tree of Life Mystery School, an online community for seekers of the Mystery. Jenna found a way to blend her artistry and voice with spiritual service to humanity. Sacred Roots songs and chants follow themes of the mystical. They are earth-based “New Earth gospel.”

“Jenna is clear as a bell on this song. I feel her spirit come through her music and her words. I love this song because it describes a beautiful, innocent, almost instantaneous intimacy with no overtones of expectation. Beautifully done on all levels.”

~ Tia, Energy Healer, Consciousness Guide

Waking Up Now is available on Spotify, YouTube and all other music download outlets. Find out more about Jenna by visiting her music website and The Tree of Life Mystery School. Waking Up Now on Spotify