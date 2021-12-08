CEDC Announces Newest Board Member



Originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, Mayra Ramirez is a Food Safety and Occupational Safety Coordinator for a local Agriculture company and is currently working on her Business Management Degree at Oxnard College.





I have been working closely with immigrant farmworkers for about 15 years now, which is one of the main reasons I was motivated to learn more about Cabrillo EDC and see what I could do to help, said Ramirez. I understand how hard is for the community to get an affordable home, especially farmworkers.





Ramirez also volunteers for a local radio station, Indigena 94.1 FM, where she informs the community on various topics and advocates for Farmworkers Rights.





We are so pleased to welcome Mayra Ramirez as the newest member of Cabrillo EDCs Board of Directors, said Chief Executive Officer Margarita H. De. Escontrias. Mayra brings over 15 years of experience working with our local communities and farmworker families. Her dedication and outreach will help Cabrillo continue our mission to support families with affordable housing.





Founded in 1981, Cabrillo EDCs early roots were in response to a farmworker communitys demand for secure housing. Rooted in community-building and ongoing support, their mission aims to provide comprehensive affordable housing services and community economic development activities to residents most lacking in opportunity.





As a board member, I would like to contribute to outreach, so every family that needs a home is aware of Cabrillo EDC and all we can do to help support them. I also would like to help spread awareness with other community members, businesses, and surrounding counties, to inform them about Cabrillo EDCs mission and efforts, so we can continue providing the level of commitment, experience and professionalism we have. I want to continue with my strong commitment for serving my community.





The Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation has been making dreams come true, one home at a time, since 1981. Proud to be the largest developer of affordable homes in Ventura County, Cabrillos success is the result of decades of passion, dedication and vision. With a mission of providing comprehensive housing services and community economic development activities, Cabrillo facilitates self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are most lacking in opportunity. At Cabrillo, home is more than a place to live  it is the cornerstone of the communitys economic, environmental and social wellbeing.





