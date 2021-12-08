Best Startup Canada Names LMS MEDIA-Managed Among The Top Technical Support Companies in British Columbia Canada



* EZ WordPress Maintenance – automates hard to price service costs so time you save can be spent on more valuable activities. WordPress software may be free, but it still takes time to learn, keep up-to-date and stay secure.





* EZ WordPress Development – includes ongoing site development and features like incremental backups, analytics, agency addons, and custom plugins so you get even more cost savings as your business scales.





* EZ WordPress Marketing – supplies creative, technical, marketing and sales support. Your media is managed in ways that make desired results easier to achieve. Diverse Rich Media expertise means every client gets simple plans that make sense.





In 2020 LMS MEDIA-Managed accepted the challenge to become the Habitat for Health Agency of Record. The onset of COVID-19 barely 3 months into the startup year presented most unique challenges. Existential threats and human responses before 2020 were considered “manageable”. Today it’s different due to increasing scope and global scale.





The impact of LMS MEDIA partnership with Habitat for Health literally features “do or die” scenarios at many levels of social, ecological and economic thought. It’s geared to:





* restructure or replace natural and economic supply chain integrity,





* employ bottom up human resources as if our lives depend on it – because it does!





* suggest POLR (Path Of Least Resistance) solutions using natural and technical “repair and prepare” ideas





To celebrate Best Startup Canada’s unexpected and greatly appreciated recognition of LMS MEDIA-Managed work, GAIA Fan Club Members in good standing will get free access to LMS MEDIA-Managed Technical Support for their Habitat for Health/GAIA Fan Club projects until H4H reaches its startup goal.





LMS MEDIA-Managed – lmsmedia-managed com





Habitat for Health – habitatforhealth com





Best Startup Canada – beststartup ca

