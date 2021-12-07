Making A Global Impact On Health And Nutrition

By Vikram Kelkar – Managing Director, Hexagon Nutrition Limited

Malnutrition is a major challenge that continues to plague humanity. Despite rising prosperity in several nations, malnutrition continues to be a silent killer causing stunted growth, death, and disease among children. Malnutrition remains a horrific reason for 45% of deaths among children, especially in underdeveloped countries. Rates of childhood obesity are also rising in these countries simultaneously. The impact of malnutrition on individuals, families, societies, and countries is weakening, thereby creating an immense burden on healthcare systems.

Balanced meals comprising proteins, carbohydrates, minerals, vitamins, and amino acids in the right quantity can help in reducing malnutrition. Organizations like Hexagon Nutrition Limited have been working in this field for over three decades and made some stellar contributions especially by creating a range of products with increased nutritional value to combat malnutrition. They have collaborated with governments, NGOs, academic institutes, international organizations, and FMCG players to execute programs around awareness of food fortification, the nutritional value of food, and more to create an environment where the Indian population, especially young children get access to balanced nutrition.

Founded by Mr. Arun Kelkar in 1991, Hexagon Nutrition Limited is a nutraceutical company that focuses on the research and development of products and solutions that are necessary to meet the nutritional goals of the masses and cultivate a “healthy tomorrow for all.”. With head office in Mumbai and three cutting-edge manufacturing setups at Nashik, Chennai, and Tuticorin, Hexagon Nutrition Limited offers comprehensive nutrition solutions for both domestic and international markets with a presence in more than 70 countries.

Hexagon has three main verticals

Micronutrient Formulations – Micronutrient formulations are supplied to food, beverage, and nutraceutical industries to improve the nutritional value of their products. They follow stringent quality control to ensure excellence in quality.

Clinical Nutrition – Clinical Nutrition is focused on developing premium products to treat a range of health conditions, with the flagship brand PENTASURE being used in all the leading hospitals in the country to boost the nutrient content in patient diets.

Therapeutic Foods – Therapeutic foods are products that provide basic nutritional catering to malnutrition, a global nutritional concern.

There is a need to increase awareness among people from the lower socio-economic strata about the cost efficiency of food fortification. Hexagon Nutrition has been working consistently towards the eradication of hidden hunger and malnutrition by providing optimum nutrition solutions that are cost-effective and easily accessible. Also, they are engaged in spreading awareness regarding the significance of food fortification in curbing widespread malnutrition. Food fortification helps in filling the nutrient gaps in people’s diet, thereby reducing the chances of malnourishment and improving the current situation of hidden hunger. However, people remain aware of its multitudinal benefits that can aid their life in a nutritious way.

The pandemic period witnessed healthy competition in the Nutraceutical Industry but at the end, it all boils down to the quality that is served to the customer. Hexagon Nutrition Limited is the most reliable one-stop-destination for nutritional needs with a motto of “Nutrition for all.”

Fortification of food and beverages is an efficient way of combating malnutrition. Governments lay regulations to add Vitamins and Minerals Vitamins and minerals into staple foods like flour, dairy, and oils to tackle nutrition issues for the entire population and Hexagon Nutrition Limited provides them with the right micronutrient formulations for the purpose. Private FMCG players use these formulations to improve the nutrition quotient of their products.

There are only a few players in India in the Nutraceutical industry that are creating a considerable impact and Hexagon Nutrition Limited is indeed a pioneer in the segment. The recent pandemic has seen a rise in awareness about nutritional needs and a change in consumer behavior. The future of the Indian nutraceutical industry seems affirmative with leaders like Hexagon Nutrition Limited who are bringing innovative changes in the health and nutrition vertical with their advanced nutritional solutions and visionary thoughts.