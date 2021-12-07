BasicFirst to provide free Doubt-clearing sessions to 2.5 Lakh students

Nearly 90% of school teachers are unable or unavailable to resolve students’ academic issues pertaining to the sheer paucity of time versus the intensity of the syllabus to be completed. This impedes the entire learning process, resulting in a diminution in self-confidence, and increased stress and anxiety among students. Keeping this into consideration, BasicFirst brings back its Doubt-Clearing Program for students to access expert and clear the concepts. As part of the initiative, the company is commiting to provide free of cost sessions to the first 2.5 lakh students across India who wish to enroll and benefit from the program.

BasicFirst, a Jharkhand Innovation Lab-selected edtech startup, holds expertise in tackling the universal problem of providing a personalized learning experience to the students. Beginning from December 14th, 2021, BasicFirst’s “Doubt-clearing on Text” programme will be available to students studying in 6th – 12th standards who are appearing for Board exams, preparing for JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET, Olympiad, NTSE, KVPY, and Scholarship Examinations with unlimited “Ask your Question” absolutely free for an entire year. The Doubt-clearing sessions can be scheduled on-demand, 24*7 via text or chat messages. The company will ensure allocation of seats to students across states on prorate basis.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Randhir Kumar, Founder & CEO, BasicFirst Learning, said, “80% of our students come from semi-urban areas that helped us in designing an aspirational product for students who don’t have access to good education. While learning, the main hurdle for students is resolving doubts. Providing students with the best possible tools to help them achieve their academic goals is always a top priority for our platform. Our flagship Doubt-Clearing programme is an interactive platform that allows them to resolve their queries quickly and easily. We endeavor to create a learning environment that is devoid of stress, building confidence, motivation, and perseverance for exam preparations amongst students.”

BasicFirst recently announced the launch of 300+ offline Doubt Clearing Facilities for its students in India and abroad, with 15 centers in the UAE and 3 in Singapore. The edtech startup is partnering with schools and coaching institutes to establish doubt clearing centers, and to date has signed MoUs with 129+ centers in 75+ cities. BasicFirst aims to build on its phygital module by providing students with online and offline classes to help them study more effectively.