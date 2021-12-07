Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Pat Heung (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Pat Heung (with photo) ***************************************************************



Police today (December 7) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Pat Heung.





Tse Cheuk-ming, aged 76, went missing after he left his residence in Wing Ning Tsuen yesterday (December 6) afternoon. His family made a report to Police on the same day.







He is about 1.76 metres tall, 83 kilograms in weight and of medium build. He has a long face with yellow complexion and short white and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve T-shirt, dark colour trousers, black shoes and a black cap.





Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories North on 3661 3113 or email to rmpu-ntn-1@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.