Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing girl in Kwun Tong (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing girl in Kwun Tong (with photo) ****************************************************************



Police today (December 7) appealed to the public for information on a girl who went missing in Kwun Tong.





Chen Ziyun, aged 13, went missing after she left her residence in Wo Lok Estate on November 30 afternoon. Her family made a report to Police on December 3.





She is about 1.68 metres tall, 45 kilograms in weight and of thin build. She has a round face with yellow complexion and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, a black skirt and white and gold shoes.





Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing girl or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0331 or 3661 0335 or email to rmpu-ke-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.