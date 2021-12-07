After Debut Collection Sells Out, Revo Returns with Expansion of Its Goggle Collection in Partnership with Ski Legend Bode Miller

Revo, the global leader in high-quality performance sunglasses, announces today they are expanding their popular line of performance goggles featuring Revo’s SuperNova+ photochromic goggle lens tech that automatically shifts from light to dark and handles myriad lighting conditions faced by outdoor enthusiasts during the winter.

Revo’s goggle collection is created in partnership with Bode Miller, the most decorated male skier in US history. Revo’s first goggle collection completely sold out, but now an expanded offering, featuring 4 new styles, is available today just in time for the winter sports season.

“As a lifelong skier I fully appreciate the need for a great pair of goggles that are ‘cool’ AND can stay with you all day through all the changing terrain and light conditions. I am also so humbled to again collaborate with Bode Miller for this season’s collection. Providing superior optics to enhance active lifestyles has always been our job #1 at Revo, and this new line totally delivers on that promise,” says Revo CEO, Cliff Robinson.

Alpine ski racer and Olympic Champion Bode Miller is no stranger to the importance of pinpoint visual accuracy on the slopes. It’s an environment where varying light conditions and reflections can wreak havoc on vision. That’s why the new collection of goggles was manufactured with Revo’s signature Photochromic SuperNova+ goggle lens technology which automatically adjusts to changing light conditions to ensure optimum visibility and safety.

“With this expanded collection of goggles, there’s even more choice in style and lens options,” said Revo ambassador and ski legend Bode Miller. “They come prescription ready with a simple insert, and they’re designed to completely block UV rays while cutting down on blue light. It’s a skier’s dream.”

Since Revo relaunched its goggle collection in 2021, it’s become the choice of ski instructors around the world from Aspen to St. Moritz. Revo now boasts a team of 112 pros and ski instructors across the globe.

Revo’s signature NASA-based Light Management System™ has been protecting consumers from harmful bandwidths of sunlight for decades with a collection of lenses that protect, enhance, and improve the way we see the world. Every Revo lens protects from 100% of UVA, UVB, and UVC light to help prevent vision problems.

To learn more about Revo, Bode Miller, and the new expanded goggle collection visit:

https://revo.com/collections/goggles

About Revo

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. Now, more than 35 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world.