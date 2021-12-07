ATOPALM Launches Moisturizing Foot and Heel Balm to Pamper and Moisturize Tired Feet All Winter Long

ATOPALM, K-Beauty’s leading brand dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, affordable clinic-level skincare with a focus on dry, sensitive and combination skin types has launched ATOPALM Moisturizing Foot and Heel Balm to help care for and pamper tired, dry and rough feet through the harsh winter months.

Formulated for serious treatment for the most overworked and under appreciated parts of the body. ATOPALM Moisturizing Foot and Heel Balm is a lightweight yet rich moisturizing balm designed to hydrate, smooth, and soothe the feet and heels. Paraben-free and formulated with ATOPALM’s exclusive MLE technology, helps eliminate dryness and unsightly cracking on feet and heels by mimicking the structure of natural skin lipids thus aiding in the restoration of the skinls protective moisture barrier while helping to prevent over evaporation of the skin’s own moisture.

Atopalm Moisturizing Foot and Heel Balm is clinically proven to soften and smooth feet after five to ten days of proper use. This is achieved using plant-derived ingredients found in Atopalm’s MLE technology, which work together to replenish the skin’s natural oils and moisture barrier. In addition to MLE, this foot cream also contains olive oil and extracts of grape seed, portulaca oleracea, and eucalyptus to reduce redness and discomfort while rejuvenating the entire foot area. This product is the best foot lotion and works as a superior cream for cracked heels and dry heels.

With regular use, dry heels, cracked skin, feelings of stress, and other signs of overworked feet will be reduced or eradicated, allowing you to enjoy the beauty and comfort of healthfully moisturized feet and heels. For the best foot lotion and cream for cracked heels, use Atopalm’s Moisturizing Foot and Heel Balm

A unique, lightweight, non-greasy, paraben and fragrance free balm with US Patented Multi Lamellar Emulsion technology containing phytosterols and other plant derived ingredients, bolstered by natural oils and extracts including Eucalyptus Leaf Oil to soothe, cool and refresh.

More information on clinical trial results and a complete ingredients list can be found on the product’s Dermartology.com webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.