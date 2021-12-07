Women in Cloud Summit 2022 Will be a Harbinger of the Future for Gender Equity and Inclusive Tech Innovation



Thousands of top female CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry thought leaders will take part in deep-dive workshops, keynote sessions, and networking events at the 4th Women In Cloud Annual Summit 2022. The three-day event will connect female tech founders with Fortune 100 executives and others to provide business insight, strategic mentoring, and connections to help women-led startups scale.



In addition, the Summit is dedicated to providing a global platform to foster cross-sector collaboration with the worlds leading Fortune Brands, Companies, and Policy Makers to drive gender equity, Inclusion, and tech innovation united by the UN Sustainable Development Goals.





We are thrilled to have more forward-thinking, entrepreneurial companies joining us this year at the Women in Cloud Summit, said Chaitra Vedullapalli, Co-Founder and CEO of Women in Cloud. Our goal is to help world-leading brands and companies foster gender equity in their workforce and supply chain. While some companies have already begun this process, others are just now starting to consider this important issue.





Featuring 4 Stages on Leadership & Professional Development, Enterprise Cloud and AI, Business Building & Acceleration, Workforce Readiness, this virtual summit is not to be missed, with 1500+ attendees & 100+ expert speakers at the forefront of Cloud & AI-focused technological advancements and applications, including:





Joyce Mullen (President at Insight), Pat Sullivan (Senior Managing Director at Accenture)



Jeana Jorgenson (Director, Google), John “JG” Chirapurath (CMO at SAP), Gavriella Schuster (Ex Corporate Vice President at Microsoft), Vinita Gupta (Silicon Valley Entrepreneur, 1st South Asian Women Taking Company Public), Sonya Shorey (Vice President of Strategy, Marketing and Communications at Invest Ottawa), Gina Fratarcangeli (Managing Director at Accenture), Adrianna Alterman (Director at Salesforce Ventures Impact Fund), Gillian Muessig (Managing Director at MastersFund), Michelle L Pruitt (Sr. Director at Microsoft), MR Rangaswami (President of Indiaspora), Robert Lescano (Area Practice Leader at AWS), Elena Beloshapkova (CEO & Founder at inspace), Tammy McMiller (CEO of PlanHeal), Christine Puccio (Vice President at F5), Chandra Sanders (Director  RISE from The Mom Project), Patti Dobrowolski (CEO of Up Your Creative Genius), Akthar Badshah (Founder and Chief at Catalytic Innovators Group), Loly Gaitan (Project Officer, EQUALS Global Partnership at ITU), Karen Fassio (Director, Microsoft)





Speakers will host sessions such as Leading the Transformation With Inclusion & Representation, Nurturing Talent in Turbulent Times, Architecting Your Dream Job in the Trillion $ Cloud Industry, A Case for Investing in Female Founded Tech in Enterprise Ecosystem, Exploring Corporate Venture Funding As A Route For Funding Your Idea and  Digital Demand-Generation Leveraging Co-Sell and Marketplaces. See all the confirmed sessions and speakers on https://womenincloud.com/wicxannualsummit-2022/





In addition, Women in Cloud is creating access for companies to participate via the launch of the following programs:





1. Corporate Pass: Designed to help companies to participate and invite employees, partners, and customers to get access to leadership, business, and professional development opportunities all year long.





2. WICxALLIES Inaugural Awards: WIC partnered with tech-industry leader Gavriella Schuster to acknowledge those who have supported the entrepreneurial and professional journey through Advocacy, Listening, Lifting, Including, Elevating, and Sponsoring.





3. Immersive Bootcamps: Immersive learning experiences where participants can build their professional skills for leadership and entrepreneurship. Featuring four sessions: #ThoughtLeadership, #FindYourFit, #CloudFounders, #TechProfessional



Women in Cloud, a community-led economic development organization taking action to generate $1B in net new global economic access for women entrepreneurs and professionals by 2030 through partnerships with the worlds leading fortune brands, corporations, community leaders, and policymakers.





Olivia Bechthold



Marketing and Communications Lead



marketing ( @ ) womenincloud dot com

