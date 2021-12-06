New Non-Profit, Recipes4Learning, Uses Sugar Cookies to Change Lives of Special Needs Young Adults

Recipes 4 Learning, Inc. is a newly formed 501(c)3 nonprofit that offers schools and organizations hands-on educational sugar cookie decorating kits designed for elementary school aged kids. The proceeds from sales of the cookie kits, in turn, directly supports young adults with disabilities with the goal of providing employment and vocational training as they transition out of school and into the workforce.

An example of a Recipes 4 Learning Cookie Kit is their “Cookie Fractions.” The kit includes pre baked cookies and all the decorating supplies to help teach both fractions and color theory to kids in grades 2-4. The Cookie Kits are ideal for an in-class or after-school enrichment program and come with a link to an instructional video.

Recipes 4 Learning also offers Family Fun Baking and Cooking Kits that schools can purchase as a fundraiser for their own organizations. Not only will the school raise funds for themselves but proceeds of the Recipes 4 Learning kits goes back into supporting the mission of the non-profit to change lives of young adults with special needs.

When Cookie Kit orders are placed Recipes 4 Learning hires young adults with different abilities to help assemble the kits at their Huntington, NY commercial kitchen. The young men and women, who are often those on the autism spectrum, learn vital skills while working at Recipes 4 Learning for future longer-term employment elsewhere such as assembly line work, time management and money management.

Lisa Basini, President & Founder of Recipes 4 Learning, who’s experience with her own son inspired her to launch the non-profit says, “There’s really a need for programs that fill this gap between high school and the workforce for these young people. There are not too many places that give them the time and space to help them learn some basic skills so they can get jobs. This is about hands-on learning for them, and then the cookie kits are also hands-on learning for the little kids. Who doesn’t like learning with cookies?” Lisa Basini is also owner of the Baking Coach, Inc., a baking entertainment and teaching business.

Recipes 4 Learning Cookie Kits or Fundraising Kits are sold for around $18.50 – $30 each and they can either be picked up at their Long Island location or shipped anywhere in the US. For those wishing to support the non-profit, they are accepting donations that help gift cookie kits to underprivileged school districts, or to help pay for employment of a person with special needs at www.recipes4learning.org.