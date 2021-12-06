Everygame Poker Opens New Casino Games Section with $2000 Slots Tournament and 10 Free Spins on New Take the Kingdom Slot







This week Everygame Poker is putting up $2000 in prize money for a week-long slots tournament, and this weekend its giving all active players 10 free spins on the brand-new Take the Kingdom slot from Betsoft.







December 6-13, players will automatically earn slot tournament points when they play Take Santas Shop, Tigers Claw, Stay Frosty and 88 Frenzy Fortune. At the end of the week-long competition, 16 players with the most tournament points will win prize money — first prize is $400. The tournament games are found under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section.







Take Santas Shop is a Christmas version of Betsofts popular Take the Bank cops and robbers slot game. Stay Frosty is a brand-new Christmas game. Its bursting with holiday cheer and features Sticky Wilds that can stick for 2 spins. Its Snowman symbol is Wild and can occupy one position or an entire reel.







Everygame Poker hosts busy poker tables, popular with all kinds of players all over the world. It also has a huge Casino Games section with slots and table games from four games providers. This week it adds Take the Kingdom to the growing collection.







A fearsome Medieval dragon guards great treasure in the new Take the Kingdom, a 100 payline progressive game with exploding Fireballs. When the massive beast breathes fire on the reels, it leaves Fireball Bombs on the grid. Every seven spins, they explode into Wilds. This games Scatter is a glittering Treasure Chest filled with gold. Three or more trigger 12 free spins with 6, 9, or 12 Wilds.







TAKE THE KINGDOM INTRODUCTORY BONUS



10 Free Spins



December 10th to 13th, all players that have made a deposit in the last 30 days will be automatically credited with ten free spins.







View or download video version of this story.