Jurat Inc. Chooses Bayometric as Its Technology Partner

Bayometric, a leading provider of biometric devices and software solutions with a global footprint, announced that it has partnered with Jurat Inc., a product &services firm that operates in B2C Notary Public & Real Estate space.

In order to get its mobile application fully functional, Jurat Inc. had been on a mission to select the right technology partner for their Notary eJournal App, which is set to raise the standards how real estate and notary public space operates.

The primary goal for this partnership is to provide Jurat Inc. technological assistance and Bayometric’s expertise in biometric integration with the mobile app. After investigating all the available options in highly crowded fingerprint scanner market, the developers at Jurat Inc. as well as Bayometric zeroed in on SecuGen Unity 20 Bluetooth Fingerprint Scanner.

The reason behind choosing SecuGen Unity 20 Bluetooth fingerprint scanner was simple – it is not only a highly portable scanner but also offers wireless bluetooth connectivity, which makes a perfect sense as today’s smartphones come equipped with bluetooth as a standard.

For more information, please visit, https://www.bayometric.com/jurat-inc-partners-with-bayometric/