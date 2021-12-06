Hong Kong – Phase I of Kai Tak Station Square and Kai Tak Avenue Park to open tomorrow

Phase I of Kai Tak Station Square and Kai Tak Avenue Park to open tomorrow (with photos) ****************************************************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) announced today (December 6) that the newly built Phase I of Kai Tak Station Square (KTSS) and Kai Tak Avenue Park (KTAP) in Kowloon City District will open for public use from tomorrow (December 7). Located at the heart of Kai Tak town centre, the square and park will be a pleasant and relaxing leisure space with a soft landscaping environment for public enjoyment.





Occupying about 3.5 hectares at the north apron of the former Kai Tak Airport, Phase I of KTSS link between the Kai Tak MTR Station and provides a spacious and quality open plaza and lawn.





Adjacent to KTSS with an area of around 3.2 hectares, KTAP provides diversified recreational facilities to meet the needs of people of all ages. Facilities include thematic gardens, a children’s play area, fitness equipment and a basketball court.





Members of the public who plan to visit KTSS and KTAP can walk from Exit A of the Kai Tak MTR Station, or take various bus and minibus routes there. For enquiries, please contact the Kowloon City District Leisure Services Office of the LCSD at 2711 0541 during office hours.