Hong Kong – Cluster of Multi-drug Resistant Acinetobacter cases in Tuen Mun Hospital

Three patients (aged 47 to 58) in a male surgical ward had been confirmed as carriers of Multi-drug Resistant Acinetobacter since November 24. Among them, a 58-year-old patient had passed away earlier due to his underlying diseases. The other two patients are currently hospitalised under isolation and are in stable condition.







The following enhanced infection control measures have been implemented according to the established guidelines:





Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the ward concerned; Application of stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene for staff and patients; and Enhanced patient and environmental screening procedures.







The cases have been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow-up. The hospital will continue to closely monitor the situation of the ward concerned.

