TW Vending, Inc. Acquires Kimble’s Food By Design, Inc

RIVER FALLS, Wis. – Dec. 3, 2021 – PRLog — T.W. Vending, Inc. dba TurnKey Corrections, a vertically integrated technology company focused on developing software and hardware to better serve businesses in the criminal justice and vending operations field, has acquired Kimble’s Food By Design (Kimble’s). Kimble’s, a vending operator also working in the field of criminal justice, is considered the leading jail services provider in the Southeastern United States. The move to acquire Kimble’s has been in the works for several months and after considering all potential outcomes for both companies, their combined clientele, ensuring continued excellence in customer service and the needs of all employees, the deal was signed on December 3, 2021.

“The acquisition of Kimble’s was carefully considered and very thoroughly reviewed prior to execution,” said CEO, Dewey Wahlin. Our similar companies are both very dedicated to excellence in service to our customers, employees and our communities. Doing what was right for the employees and clients of all businesses involved was at the forefront of our decision. The Kimble’s team is a tremendous asset, and we are very excited to join forces with such an experienced and effective group of business professionals.”

The acquisition of Kimble’s fits very well into TurnKey Corrections’ goal to expand their national footprint while continuing to provide relentless innovation, service, and execution. The addition of Kimble’s as a part of TurnKey Corrections is expected to merge the qualities and benefits of both companies in a similar business space, expanding the TurnKey Corrections service area and increasing its reach and services provided. “We are excited about this opportunity. It grows our company into a region of the Country we do not currently serve. This acquisition would not be possible without the help of our employees. From humble beginnings of filling vending machines to where we are today, is only possible because of our staff” said T.W. Vending owners, Tim and Todd Westby.

Kimble’s will continue to operate under the Kimble’s name and remains its own entity. Kimble Carter will remain with the company. “All said, the fit could not be better. We know Kimble’s and our customers will benefit from the stewardship of TurnKey Corrections,” said Kimble Carter, the founder of Kimble’s. “All of the folks our customers worked with here at Kimble’s remain here, so they can continue to reach out to their familiar contacts as issues arise,” said William Pendergraph, President of Kimble’s. “Kimble’s and TurnKey Corrections look forward to the continued business relationship with Kimble’s customers and vendors.” According to Kimble Carter, “Today is not only a day of celebration of new opportunities, but to celebrate how we got here. We cannot thank our employees, customers and vendors enough!”

About T.W. Vending:

T.W. Vending, Inc., is an industry leader in jail services, with its vertical integration helping it create state-of-the- art products for its customers and their clients, while keeping costs low. T.W. Vending operates in 22 states, primarily in the West and Upper Midwest of the United States. A family-owned business which first started filling vending machines out of Todd Westby’s van, the company has become an industry leader in software, technology, equipment and customer service. T.W. Vending has been pioneering innovation since 1997, being the first company to build corrections grade kiosks, the first company to offer video visitation, and still the only company that has complete control of its process and its equipment. New innovations, like The Hub, Jail Talk® and TEAM software allow T.W. Vending to continue to meet the needs of its customers while also helping jailers share best practices across the County. For more information about T.W. Vending, visit http://www.turnkeycorrections.com. You can also follow T.W. Vending on Facebook (@TurnKeyCorrections) , Twitter (@TKCKiosk), YouTube (TurnKey Corrections) , and LinkedIn (@TKCKiosk).

Press Contact:

Dewey Wahlin, CEO, T.W. Vending, Inc.

715-636-0411

DeweyW@tkc32m.com

http://www.tkc32m.com

About Kimble’s Food by Design:

Kimble’s Food By Design, Inc., is a leader in jail services in the Southeast United States. They currently serve the Corrections Industry through their Jail Commissary and Skillet Kitchen’s subdivisions. Kimble’s employees and their customers are at the heart of everything they do. They take pride in providing solutions that best serve their customers’ population, while also helping those customers save time, money, and resources. They have been providing industry leading customer and inmate service for over 20 years, with a staff that is second to none in experience and effectiveness. To learn more information about Kimble’s Food By Design, visit http://www.kimblesfood.com. You can also follow Kimble’s on Facebook (@kimbleseventsbydesign) and LinkedIn (@KimblesFoodByDesign) .

Press Contact:

William Pendergraph, President, Kimble’s Food By Design, LLC.

706.884.5527

WilliamP@kimblesfood.com