Mariachi Herencia de Mexico presents “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of The Year”

LOS ANGELES – Dec. 3, 2021 – PRLog — The Latin GRAMMY®-nominated group of young Mexican-American musicians ring in the holiday season with a new mariachi take on “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Mariachi Herencia de México, comprised of both male and female musicians from Chicago, recreate the Andy Williams Christmas classic with a fresh and modern sound that is sure to leave you filled with holiday cheer.

Available now on all music platforms.

Watch video “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” : https://youtu.be/ LmaPTNadygQ

“We’re excited to release our own version of this Christmas classic. It’s the perfect track for everyone’s holiday playlist,” says Ruben Núñez, lead vocalist and trumpet player with the band. “We made the track for everyone to enjoy, no matter where you’re from or how old you are, everyone loves Christmas,” Núñez adds.

Composed by Eddie Pola and George Wyle, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” was originally recorded and released in 1963 by pop singer Andy Williams. For this version, Mariachi Herencia de México collaborated once again with the band’s musical director Rigoberto Alfaro ( Latin GRAMMY® winning producer), one of the most revered and innovative composers of the mariachi genre credited for his work with the likes of Vicente Fernandez, Juan Gabriel, Joan Sebastian, Rocio Durcal, Alejandro Fernandez just to mention a few.

“Maestro Alfaro wrote a beautiful arrangement that combines references from traditional mariachi music, with the timeless pop sound of the original recording,” says Melanie Juárez, lead vocalist and guitar player for the band. “The song has such a happy and uplifting vibe, which is exactly what we wanted to share with our fans this Christmas season,” Juárez adds.

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” features a beautiful duet, a fusion of both male and female voices, with lead vocals from both Núñez and Juárez.

“It’s a masterpiece,” says Jonathan Clark, a mariachi expert and historian. “This is mariachi music at its most sophisticated and most modernistic. It’s almost the antithesis of folklore, almost futuristic. Maybe 20 or 30 years from now, all groups will sound like this, I don’t know. But it is state-of-the- art.”

Mariachi Herencia de México was formed in Chicago and is composed of 18 young musicians between 17 and 22 years old. The Latin GRAMMY-nominated band has released four highly acclaimed studio albums with chart-topping debuts on both the Billboard and the iTunes Latin Albums charts, defying a music industry trend and pointing to a revival in recorded mariachi music.

“In every recording, this group proves their commitment to Mexican music,” says Cesar Maldonado, the band’s Director and Founder. “These young musicians understand the essence of our music. They have an important role to play in helping to preserve mariachi music with new generations.”

To celebrate the Christmas season, Mariachi Herencia de México embarks on a special holiday tour titled “A Very Merry Christmas” on December 17, 18 and 19, 2021 at Chicago’s Thalia Hall and the Old Town School of Folk Music. Tickets are on sale now and available at www.mariachiherenciademexico.com.

Signed to IMG Artists, a major international talent agency, Mariachi Herencia de México has toured throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The band has performed alongside major artists like Lila Downs, Aida Cuevas, Los Lobos, Pedro Fernández, and Mariachi Vargas de Tecatitlán, demonstrating that this group of young musicians has the talent, training and bravado to hold their own with the best in the world.

Facebook Mariachi Herencia de México

Instagram @MariachiHerMex

Twitter @MariachiHerMex

YouTube Mariachi Herencia de México

Website https://www.mariachiherenciademexico.com