BEYA to honor the 36th annual Black Engineer of the Year

BALTIMORE – Dec. 3, 2021 – PRLog — Career Communications Group (CCG) — BEYA recognizes outstanding achievements in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). This year, the Black Engineer of the Year Award goes to a successful engineer who has used his knowledge and power to mentor interns from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Theodore “Ted” Colbert III, executive vice president of The Boeing Company and president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, will receive the award during the BEYA STEM Conference in February 2022. The award has been presented for more than 30 years to leaders who have made significant contributions to STEM talent development.

Following the announcement of the 2022 Black Engineer of the Year, STEM City USA—Career Communications Group’s city in the sky—hosted a welcome ceremony for the newest member of the club of Black Engineers of the Year. Ted said he had made it a mission to bring on board more leaders in technology and aerospace. He also told past BEYA winners that as a chief information officer (CIO) at Boeing he worked to change the face of information technology (IT), replacing minority leaders with minority leaders and women leaders with women leaders.

Ted is currently the vice-chair of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TCMF) and working to secure millions of dollars in funding to help recruit more students. During the spring of 2020, Colbert shared with LinkedIn his pride in speaking to a group of students from HBCUs who were beginning an internship with Boeing as part of the Boeing | TCMF Scholar program. Ted wrote glowingly of a partnership that will help the interns impact Boeing and the entire aerospace industry.

“It’s opened up a new world of possibilities,” Ted said during a US Black Engineer magazine interview. “The fact of the matter is all the data says that diverse organizations are more successful. Diverse companies, diverse boards, deliver more innovation to our society.”

The 36th Black Engineer of the Year Award will be presented at the BEYA Gala on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, D.C.

About the BEYA STEM Conference

The BEYA STEM Conference is produced by Career Communications Group in partnership with the Council of Engineering Deans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and corporate sponsor Lockheed Martin Corporation. This year, Career Communications Group is proud to present the digital twin, or DTX, experience. This new model allows attendees to choose whether they would like to attend the conference in person or digitally. All events will be live on the online platform, reflecting what is happening in person!

About Career Communications Group, Inc.

Career Communications Group, Inc. is a leading media company that supports employers in promoting diversity in STEM fields through conferences and publications, such as US Black Engineer magazine. As nationally renowned experts and thought leaders, Career Communications Group also provides consultative support and expertise with its internal strategies and programs. Visit https://intouch.ccgmag.com

About STEM City USA

Powered by Career Communications Group, STEM City USA builds on its best practices and content, including the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) and Women of Color in STEM conferences. STEM City USA combines the physical and digital worlds with unique digital moments (DIM). Experts in creating DIM experiences for audiences, Career Communications Group’s STEM City USA is designed to provide information on health, job training, professional mentoring, and lifestyle support. The DIMs (digital in the moments) are designed with rich content that delivers an immersive experience where people make up a diverse digital community.