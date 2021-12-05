Private Placement Markets introduces its SJM Credit and Alternative Mortgage Investments Fund



The funds investment objectives are available at www.PPMDebt.com and www.PPMEquity.com.





The portfolio of Private Placement Companies is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world’s first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.







Additional Online Resources:





About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):



Steve Muehler  Private Placement Debt Markets  www.PPMDebt.com



Steve Muehler  Private Placement Equity Markets  www.PPMEquity.com



Steve Muehler  Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com



Steve Muehler  Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.com



Steve Muehler  Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com



Steve Muehler  Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com



Steve Muehler  Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com



Steve Muehler  Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com



Steve Muehler  Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com



Steve Muehler  Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com



Steve Muehler  EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.com



Steve Muehler  EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.com



Steve Muehler  Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.com





About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:



Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com



Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler



Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler



AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler



Medium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/



Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/





All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties. Steve Muehler is not a Broker Dealer and does not provide, and does not offer to provide, any Broker Dealer related products or services.





NEWS