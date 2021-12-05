DigitalPackages360 Going Headless

DigitalPackages360, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, today announced that the development of their new headless content management system (CMS) is nearly complete. This achievement represents an important step forward in the organization’s objective to improve the experience that individuals and businesses have with the company.

According to Frank Berefsky, CEO of DigitalPackages360, “our goal is to increase our capabilities in order to better help all of our extraordinary clients & future client partners.”

Many of the company’s recent activities and achievements, including the following, have contributed to this announcement.

Some of which include:

Adding a second group of developers to our existing team Assisted a number of businesses in obtaining funding Making significant advancements in personalized and deep-funnel applications. Rapid increase in development speed

It is an exciting time for DigitalPackages360’s as it expands its headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado, as well as digital development and marketing teams in several countries, including India, the United Kingdom, South Africa and the Philippines, and partner headquarters in California.

About DigitalPackages360: One mission of DigitalPackages360 is to build relationships with brands, and organizations they help by implementing proven strategies in conjunction with the deployment of incredible marketing automation and flow systems, which in turn creates unique advantages for each company they work with.

To learn more about DigitalPackages360, visit their website at https://digitalpackages360.com/

