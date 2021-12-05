Team Bud racing – 9MM Beyond takes first place

9MM is proud to announce that team Bud Racing is once again on the podium and in first place

A few weeks after organizing a round of the French Elite MX Championship, the Bud Racing Training Camp met the third round of the French Sand series. On a familiar track for him, Quentin Prugnières placed his 250 Kawasaki Bud Racing on the first step of the podium in the Juniors class.

More than 600 riders were involved in the event, and among the sixty-three participants in the Junior class we had the three Team 9MM Energy Bud Racing riders, all racing on 250 KXF. During the first laps of the 90 minutes’ race, and for his first race in this class, Sacha Coenen back racing after his wrist injury was one of the main animator as he battled with Simon Depoers for the leadership; missing experience on the 250, he damaged the clutch and was forced to retire in the seventh lap. It was then another Bud rider who fight for the win, and after a bad start Quentin Prugnières gained positions to take the lead and cross the finish line twenty-five seconds ahead of his main rival. Third Bud rider involved in this race, Lucas Coenen did a consistent race to finish his first race on a 250 in fourth position.

The season is not finished; the team will be next weekend in Hossegor for another round of the Sand French championship series, and one week later in Paris for the main European Supercross.

Quentin Prugnières: “It’s a little strange to race during one hour and a half but it was fun, I really enjoyed. My start was not so good as I hit the wheel of another rider at the start, but I stay quiet and I could make the difference in the last part of the race, when the track was coming rougher. This year I wasn’t able to do what I was expecting for my first season on a 250, and it’s nice to win here; two more races and I will make a break and then prepare 2022.”

https://youtu.be/DvSM674PNT8

