Introducing Marco Perretta, Multi-Faceted Hollywood Star of Stitching Vanity by MVPStyln Productions



The series will begin filming in January 2022. Production will encompass the United States, Canada, and Europe.





Marco Perretta will star as Lord X, a handsome, enigmatic aristocrat hell-bent on crafting the most beautiful vanity and appearancefrom the flesh of others. Many dwellers in London become hopelessly entangled in the web of gruesome games he spins, and many more fall victim to his insatiable desire to achieve consummate beauty.





The writing for Stitching Vanity is absolutely brilliant, says Marco Perretta. Lord X holds such an indescribable allure and mystique to his character. I am honored to be a part of this series.





Perretta, a widely influential, multi-faceted actor, hails from Toronto, Canada. Over the course of his career, he has nurtured his deep-seated passions for acting, singing, and dancing; received extensive professional training; and acted in a variety of theatre, film, and television productions.





Recognized for his versatile acting style and polished performances in both dramatic and comedic roles, Perretta has starred and been credited in Untold and The Santori Bloodline; appeared in Star Trek: Discovery; and graced the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. Moreover, Perretta was in attendance at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018.





Each performance by actor Marco Perretta radiates expertise, gravitas, and discipline, says the CEO of MVPStyln Productions. We have unwavering faith in him to flesh out the intricacies of Lord X.





For updates on Stitching Vanity and other projects, visit mvpstylnproductions.com. Follow Marco Perretta on Instagram: ( @ ) mvperretta dot





About MVPStyln Productions: MVPStyln Productions is a rapidly expanding production company located in the heart and soul of Los Angeles. Since its inception in 2020, the companys mission has been to write its own magic through film and television. It has a diversity of projects under contract, including its new period-piece TV series, Stitching Vanity. To learn more about MVPStyln Productions, visit mvpstylnproductions.com, and follow MVPStyln Productions on Twitter and Instagram: ( @ ) mvpstylnteam dot

