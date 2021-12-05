EduBridge Learning in association with Mahatma Gandhi Mission’s (MGM) College of Engineering & Technology organizes a nationwide free placement counselling workshop

EduBridge Learning, India’s leading workforce development platform in partnership with Mahatma Gandhi Mission’s (MGM) College of Engineering and Technology organized a nationwide free placement counselling session for the students. Aiming to counsel the students to choose the right career path after they graduate and unfold the end number of opportunities ahead, EduBridge Learning conducted the session in the hybrid format for making it accessible to all.

The session started with an inspiring speech by Mr. Girish Singhania, CEO EduBridge Learning, who talked about contemporary job trends, new age job profiles and the rising career opportunities in various sectors like BFSI and IT/ITeS. Various eminent personalities such as former Education Minister, Mr. Kamal Kishore Kadam and Director of MGM College of Engineering and Technology, Dr. Geeta Lathkar, graced the occasion to encourage the participants to enhance their skills and get ready for a bright future.

“In today’s competitive time, many sincere and talented graduates are in need to be rightly guided and explained about the abundant job opportunities in different fields such as banking and technology. We at EduBridge Learning believe that right counselling can really help these youth. I am sure that this interactive session will definitely guide them to choose the right career path for them.” Mr. Girish Singhania, CEO EduBridge Learning said.

Giving the session a personal touch, ten counsellors from EduBridge Learning, conducted one-on-one sessions with the students. These counsellors highlighted several ways to enhance skills to get desirable job. They also talked about the current trends, company requirements, available certifications and designations as well as resume grooming.

At the end of the session Dr. Geeta Latkar, Director, MGM College praised this initiative and said, “We would like to thank EduBridge Learning for such a wonderful workshop for our youth. In the era of digitization we have lots of opportunities which are unknown to us. These students need such guidance sessions to be more aware of new career job opportunities. We are looking forward to conduct more such sessions with EduBridge Learning in the future.”