SamBoat incorporates LateSail to create a global powerhouse for boat rental to satisfy increased UK holiday demand













London, United Kingdom Dec 5, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – SamBoat, the online platform for listing and renting boats worldwide, from today, will incorporate two highly reputable boat rental agencies, UK’s LateSail & France’s Vents de Mer. This activity will help support the increased demand for sailing holidays in the UK, and a new travel platform has made them easier to browse and book. It also accelerates SamBoat’s ambition to become the world leader in the yacht charter and boat rental market. As a result, SamBoat will be on course to conquer the seven seas, opening up new horizons internationally.

This new era brings together the technological powerhouse platform of SamBoat, with the hands-on, industry know-how of Vents De Mer and LateSail, delivering an enhanced holiday experience for customers like no other.

Through this alliance, SamBoat, Vents de Mer and LateSail, with a combined experience spanning 50 years, will increase the onboarding of new professional charter company fleets. Customers will benefit from tailor-made, high added value service, thus confirming SamBoat’s position in the boat rental industry.

With ambitious growth plans, SamBoat will now have offices in the UK and France and will recruit a further 25 to its team during the next 12 months. Turnover projections are on track to achieve 30 million euros in 2021. Looking forward, the ambition is to become the leading global player in the yacht charter sector, with a turnover of 100 million euros in business volume by 2023, with support from two major investors, PPF and Bénéteau.

Talking about the move, Laurent Calando, co-founder of SamBoat, said:

“This move is an important step in SamBoat’s ambition to become the world’s leading player in the boat rental market. This powerful combination of technical expertise from SamBoat, and the hands-on marine leisure knowledge of Vents de Mer and LateSail, gives us the competitive edge. Together, we will deliver the highest quality boating holiday, unlike no other, which will help us meet the increased boating holiday demand in the UK.”

Russell Stevens, Sales Manager of LateSail, continues:

“Our customers will benefit from a greater and wider range of boats and destinations. They will also see more attractive prices and higher levels of support not usually associated with the boat rental market. “

In addition to its global expansion plans, SamBoat has also committed to the Save the Ocean Project and provides each client with an eco-responsible charter to help them navigate their journeys in an environmentally friendly way.





For further information, please visit www.samboat.com





