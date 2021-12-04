The Livaeco GlobalSpa Fit & Fab Awards 2021 successfully marks the fourth chapter of the wellness festival

Another successful chapter of the Livaeco GlobalSpa Fit & Fab Awards 2021 took place on 2nd December in Mumbai. Brought together by Parineeta Sethi, the Chief Editor and Publisher GlobalSpa, the resounding night celebrated the festival of wellness in its all glory!

The award show honoured various health icons, raising the bar in the fitness world and creating a stir in their area of expertise. The wellness entrepreneur, Shilpa Shetty, won the GlobalSpa Fit & Fab Fitness and Wellness Icon of the Decade. Meanwhile, the leading star Tamannaah bagged the GlobalSpa Fit & Fab PAN-India Entertainer.

The show also honoured the legendary actress Raveena Tandon with GlobalSpa Fit & Fab Iconic Diva Award and star tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta with GlobalSpa Fit & Fab Power Couple title. Besides them, Mouni Roy, Manushi Chhillar, Aayush Sharma, Aahana Kumra, Hina Khan, Arjun Kanugo, Amyra Dastur, and Krishika Lulla – to name a few – received awards.

Meanwhile, the founder of Sarva Yoga Studios – Sarvesh Shashi, social media influencer – Saachi Bhasin Daga, Environmentalist & Fashion Mentor – Amy Billimoria and entrepreneur Suren Joshi, among others, were also honoured. The star-studded event was graced by many leading personalities across fields.

While speaking about the gala event, Parineeta Sethi said, “I am so proud to have successfully marked the fourth chapter of the GlobalSpa Fit & Fab Awards. The wellness show is an extension of our motto of promoting a healthy lifestyle among people and celebrating the icons who are doing it all with excellence. I congratulate all the winners and wish them the best of luck for the future.”

The celebrated actor-host Sophie Choudry hosted the event, who looked a pure vision to behold in her golden dress. The co-host for the evening was the leading comedian-actor Nitinn R Miranni. This year’s GlobalSpa Fit & Fab Awards also showcased the sustainable line of clothing, Liveaeco by Gabriella Demetriades.

Meanwhile, GlobalSpa will also organize a Wellfest as a part of the overall festival. It will feature insightful panel discussions on various lifestyle and health subjects.