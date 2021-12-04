Costa Coffee opens its first-ever 24*7 flagship store in Gurugram

Costa Coffee, the world’s second largest coffee chain, managed and operated by Devyani International Limited (DIL) in India, today announced its expansion in Delhi NCR region with the launch of its first ever 24*7 flagship store in Gurugram in a never-seen-before design. Strategically located in the heart of the city, at DLF Galleria Market, one of the prominent shopping areas of Gurugram, the new store will bring the authentic Costa experience on all channels – Dine-in, Takeaway and Delivery to be primarily led by an all-women team.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Virag Joshi, President and CEO, Devyani International Limited said, “The flagship store in Gurugram marks an important milestone in the brand expansion journey and will set the pace for future in making the Costa experience more accessible, exciting and interesting for coffee lovers, especially in Delhi NCR region. As a valued franchise partner of the brand, DIL is excited to grow the Costa brand in India and extend its strong coffee heritage built on passion and perfection, known and loved world over.”

“It gives us immense pride to launch this store with women team at the core. DIL remains committed to creating and strengthening opportunities for women and fostering diversity across all our brands – KFC and Pizza Hut where all-women teams have already been leading successful restaurant operations for some of the stores.” he added.

Mr. Sundeep Chugh, CEO, Costa Coffee, Devyani International Limited said, “We are delighted to launch our flagship store in Gurugram, which would be our second store in the city—but one which will offer many firsts from the brand. We want to meaningfully expand into cities and neighborhoods where we feel our customers want to see us. Gurugram has grown not only as a city but also as a conglomeration of people who not only enjoy but also understand and appreciate great coffee. And we feel proud to be able to serve our offering here in an exciting new design that aims to deliver an elevated experience and responds to the evolving appetite for fresh ways to enjoy coffee.”

New Breakfast Menu

The store will offer customers a wide range of Costa Coffee beverage offerings using our exclusive Mocha Italia blend. This includes our espresso-based beverages such as Flat White, Cappuccino, Americanos, Latte, Mocha and Cortado. The store will also have our limited edition Tiramisu flavored drinks to ring in the Christmas season along with our signature creamy and indulgent hot chocolate.

With the launch of this store, an enhanced food menu, freshly made every day, will be available throughout the day featuring delicious new entrants such as Pancakes with a variety of toppings to make it a hearty breakfast or dessert. This comes along with our existing menu of savory and sweet delights which consists of sandwiches, wraps, pastries, cakes, ice-cream desserts and cookies.

The store also introduced a dedicated range of breakfast options such as Pancakes, Bun Omelette, Croissant, Egg white, Cheese and Chicken Ham in Multigrain Croissant and many exciting dishes on the menu. Consumers can even pair coffee with some of their breakfast favorites as breakfast meal available at a special price.

New Store Design

The new store boasts an evolved interior design with a coffee first approach anchored on Costa’s brand purpose – “To inspire the world to love great coffee.” The new interiors are lighter, brighter and more human and aim to deliver a warm and welcoming store environment, in keeping with the feel Costa are known and loved for, whilst evolving the interior to suit the needs of the metropolitan customer.

The detail and handcrafted approach to the store design reflects Costa’s heritage and passion for coffee at every touchpoint and is graphically reflected through wallpaper, art and installations. The new hand-drawn pattern of wallpaper, which gives the store an elevated and premium look, is inspired by the growth of the coffee plant and the destinations in which Costa’s coffee beans are grown. A second wall installation consists of layering laser cut latte art stencils of various scales to give a handcrafted feel.

Intuitive seating zones have been introduced for different customer mindsets and times of day, with more upholstered seating. Screens have been introduced to give a sense of privacy to the seats. Customers can also enjoy free Wi-Fi 24×7 at the store while relishing their favorite coffee and food. The new store will also offer branded merchandise including the coffee tumblers and our signature Mocha Italia Blend.

With this launch Costa Coffee strengthens its presence with a total of 50 stores across all formats covering high street, shopping malls, airports, hospitals, corporates & highways. This new flagship store follows the recent store openings in Kochi, Mohali and Bengaluru which came after Devyani International Ltd. formalized an extension of its partnership with Costa Coffee for a five-year period with pan- India development rights in a phased manner.