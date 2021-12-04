Hong Kong – Tokyo Olympic Games Mainland Olympians meet with disciplined services staff members (with photos/video)

Tokyo Olympic Games Mainland Olympians meet with disciplined services staff members (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



Five athlete representatives from the delegation of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Mainland Olympians, which arrived in Hong Kong yesterday (December 3) for a three-day visit, met with disciplined services staff members, spoke on their experiences and gave sports demonstrations at the Fire and Ambulance Services Academy this morning (December 4). The Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, and the heads of six disciplined services departments extended a warm welcome to the five athletes on behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government.







The five athletes were from the country’s weightlifting and athletics teams. They were Li Fabin (men’s 61 kg weightlifting), Chen Lijun (men’s 67 kg weightlifting), Gong Lijiao (women’s shot put), Liu Shiying (women’s javelin) and Su Bingtian (men’s 100 metres).







Around 500 participants took part in the event. Apart from staff members of the disciplined services, the participants also included members of various youth uniformed groups of the disciplined services and their respective management committees. Spectators were not only able to see the five Mainland Olympians showcase their talents up close, but also listened to the sharing of their success tips.







In his opening speech, Mr Tang especially thanked the General Administration of Sport of China and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR for arranging for the Mainland Olympians to meet with disciplined services staff members during their busy schedule, which demonstrated the Central Government’s support and recognition for the Hong Kong disciplined services departments. He encouraged disciplined services officers and youth uniformed group members to learn from the Mainland Olympians’ perseverance and hardworking attitude, and better equip themselves to contribute more to the country and Hong Kong.





The event also included a car-pulling challenge to raise funds for Special Olympics Hong Kong. Mr Tang thanked the members of the management committees of the uniformed groups for their generous donation, which added to the success of this event.