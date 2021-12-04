Hong Kong – Enthusiasm for Olympics extended by sports demonstrations of Mainland Olympians (with photos/video)

Enthusiasm for Olympics extended by sports demonstrations of Mainland Olympians (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



The enthusiasm for the Olympic Games was extended in Hong Kong this morning (December 4) when Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Mainland Olympians attended Sports Demonstrations by Mainland Olympians to stage sports demonstrations in badminton, fencing, gymnastics, table tennis, diving and swimming as well as chat with local athletes.





The Mainland Olympians delegation gave badminton, fencing, gymnastics and table tennis demonstrations at Queen Elizabeth Stadium and diving and swimming demonstrations at Victoria Park Swimming Pool. The demonstrations attracted around 3 400 members of the public to watch as spectators. The audiences applauded the athletes for their superb sports demonstrations, which have deeply impressed Hong Kong citizens.





Besides giving sports demonstrations, the Mainland Olympians in badminton, gymnastics, fencing and table tennis also took part in skills exchanges with their Hong Kong counterparts. At the swimming and diving demonstrations, the Mainland Olympians in diving, swimming, rowing and canoeing had a friendly chat with local young athletes. The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr John Lee, and the Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr Caspar Tsui, visited Queen Elizabeth Stadium and the Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr Joe Wong, visited Victoria Park Swimming Pool to view the demonstrations at the venues and greeted members of the delegation this morning.







Both sports demonstration events featured lucky draws to pick lucky spectators to be awarded souvenirs autographed by Mainland Olympians.





Those who were unable to secure tickets were able to enjoy the live television broadcasts of the events joined by the Mainland Olympians.