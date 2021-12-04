Hong Kong – First school has students vaccinated with Sinovac at Community Vaccination Centre via group booking (with photos)

First school has students vaccinated with Sinovac at Community Vaccination Centre via group booking (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for the Civil Service, Mr Patrick Nip, viewed the administering of the Sinovac vaccine to some 30 students at the Community Vaccination Centre (CVC) at Kwun Chung Sports Centre this afternoon (December 3).





Persons aged between 12 and 17 have been able to receive the Sinovac vaccine since December 2. Scientia Secondary School is the first school to have students vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine at a CVC through group booking.





“The Sinovac vaccine offers an option for teenagers and parents. A higher vaccination rate of students will help students to resume full-day schooling and normal extra-curricular activities as soon as possible. Under the threat posed by mutant strains with high transmissibility, persons who are eligible for vaccination, including teenagers, should get vaccinated as early as possible to protect themselves,” Mr Nip said.





Apart from making reservations for vaccination at the CVCs or the two designated clinics under the Hospital Authority through the designated website of the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme (www.covidvaccine.gov.hk), they can make a reservation for a Sinovac vaccination through private doctors or clinics enrolled in the Vaccination Programme.





In addition, five Student Health Service Centres of the Department of Health provide the Sinovac vaccine to students aged 12 to 17 as well as health information to parents and students. Parents can call the Student Health Service at 2856 9133 for appointment booking.





Persons aged 12 to 17 are required to bring along a consent form signed by their parents to get their vaccinations. The consent form can be downloaded from the designated website of the Vaccination Programme (www.covidvaccine.gov.hk/pdf/Consent_Form_for_COVID19_Vaccination_ENG.pdf).





Moreover, Mr Nip attended the launching ceremony of the COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Station and inspected the first-day operation of the mobile vaccination vehicle at Sun Chui Estate in Sha Tin this morning. A total of 486 persons got vaccinated with the BioNTech vaccine at the mobile vaccination vehicle today.





The Mobile Vaccination Station will continue to serve members of the public, in particular the elderly, who want to receive the BioNTech vaccine at Sun Chui Estate tomorrow (December 4).





The service schedule of the Mobile Vaccination Station has been uploaded to the designated website of the Vaccination Programme (www.covidvaccine.gov.hk/en/programme). For enquiries and bookings, members of the public can call 5193 0375.





Before making an appointment, members of the public should take note of a minimum interval of 14 days between a COVID-19 vaccination and any other vaccinations (including the seasonal flu vaccine).