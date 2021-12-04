Matt Gore, COO at SEO Charleston Announces Free Website Site Audit

Matt Gore, Operations Manager at SEO Charleston, today announced the company would offer a free website audit for local businesses, within the Charleston, SC area. According to Gore, “The gesture is in an effort to Kick-Start The Lowcountry, Post COVID-19.” The audit will include both On-Site and Off-Site issues, holding local small businesses website from being served properly in search engines.

The Charleston SEO firm offers search engine optimization and specializes in professional practice seo for lawyers, doctors, dentists, accountants, chiropractors, etc; but can assist practically any small business. Matt Gore stated earlier this morning, “We are excited to help small business owners increase sales and attract new clients and customers. We will offer a Free Website Audit throughout the Christmas Season and end the offer on New Years Eve. We are hoping that every small business effected by COVID-19, can get back to Pre-Pandemic Prosperity, that we experienced prior to 2020.”

Every small business in the greater Charleston, SC area is welcome to receive a free audit, which includes professional D.I.Y. recommendations to address any issues found.

Company Contact:

Matt Gore, Operations Manager

SEO Charleston

1608 Camp Rd Ste 89,

Charleston, SC 29412

(843) 410-8379

https://seo-charleston.com