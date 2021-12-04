Griddly Games Is S.T.E.A.M.ING Up the Holidays

STEAM is the acronym that parents may know as science and learning creativity, but kids should know that it’s about fun, surprising discoveries and making cool stuff.

Griddly Games wants kids to know that STEAM is an action term. “S.T.E.A.M.ING is Fun,” Reisa Schwartzman, president of Griddly Games, explains. “The STEAM term that many people refer to doesn’t always connotate the surprising fun and cool things that occur when kids play with these products.”

For the past five years, Griddly Games has built a branded line of activity + art kits that fall in the STEAM category. The Griddly Games’ JUST ADD __(ingredient)__ brand this year bubbles over with excitement when you JUST ADD SOAP.

“Of course, there will be bubble activities, but Our JUST ADD SOAP kit contains over 20 activities and tons of art projects that you wouldn’t initially imagine that you can discover with the use of soap,” Schwartzman said. “All of our JUST ADD STEAM kits have ‘wow’ moments that bring surprise and amazement.”

The new Just Add Soap ($24.95 for ages 8+), joins

Just Add Baking Soda ($25.95 for ages 8 and up).

($25.95 for ages 8 and up). Just Add Fruits & Veggies ($22.95 for ages 8 and up).

($22.95 for ages 8 and up). Just Add Egg ($28.95 for ages 5 and up).

($28.95 for ages 5 and up). Just Add Milk ($16.95 for ages 5 and up)

($16.95 for ages 5 and up) Just Add Sun ($28.95 for ages 8 and up)

($28.95 for ages 8 and up) Just Add Glue ($24.95 for ages 8 and up)

($24.95 for ages 8 and up) Just Add Sugar ($24.95 for ages 8 and up)

The entire Just Add line from Griddly Games is now available nationwide in the U.S. and Canada. It is currently available in stores everywhere and recently landed on store shelves across Canada at Indigo stores and other fine retailers.

The Just Add kits join all of the fun, award-winning Griddly Games’ board games: Rocket Lander, Wise Alec™, Oversight, and Rainbows and Storms, among others.

About Griddly Games, Inc.

About Griddly Games: We are the creators, manufacturers and marketers of original games and activity kits that are designed for the entire ”grid” of people. Our mission is to inspire creativity, imagination, out-of-the-box learning, healthy living and lively interaction through the fun of games and activities. Our multi-award-winning line of STEAM (Science. Technology. Engineering. Art. Math) activity kits and STEM games continues to ”Just Add” more and more new ”ingredients” that cultivate natural curiosities and memorable experiences. All of our products inspire and engage people in a lifetime of play and learning about themselves and their limitless capabilities. The company, based in Richmond, near Vancouver, British Columbia, was founded in 2007 by Reisa Schwartzman, a mother of three boys, who took it upon herself to deliver wholesome family fun that multiple ages could enjoy at once. Griddly Games’ instills a strict company philosophy to encourage social interaction, learning, strategy and challenges that anyone (from across the grid) can enjoy. To discover more about Griddly Games and shop for products, visit www.griddlygames.com.