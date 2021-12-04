Documentary Series by Render Squad Industries to Air April 2022

Black Business LA is a relevant and necessary documentary series highlighting Black American business success in Los Angeles, despite a growing economic crisis and a decreasing population. When asked why Render Squad Industries created this documentary series, Melvin Graham answered, “This is our way of supporting Black-owned businesses, which is a step towards self-sufficiency for the Black community. In the current job market, with the average household debt and the racial wealth disparity, the lack of social and economic stability confronting Black Americans is still a significant barrier, since the founding of the U.S.”

The goal of this documentary series is to explore and examine the complexities of Black businesses, as financial literacy and economics in Black America remain an issue. Render Squad Industries LLC will also work to debunk myths and dismantle stereotypes about Black business. The documentary series will feature thirty-six (36) Black-owned businesses in Los Angeles, California. The pilot episode will feature the following businesses:

Ball Family Farms

We 2 Bomb® (Brunch 2 Bomb®)

Trap Kitchen

Nicholas Dance Studio

Black Beverly Hills Brand

The filming for Black Business LA takes place in multiple cities throughout Los Angeles County. Visually stunning, each episode explores Black business in many facets. Black Business LA is set to air in Spring 2022.

Documentary series trailer here

The trailer is also viewable on Black Business LA’s YouTube channel “Black Business LA Series”.

Additional details:

Render Squad Industries LLC is an independently owned Film/Video Production company. Frame by frame, every project is met with quality for next-level results. Our goal is always to create dynamic pieces. Our company is in Los Angeles, CA, United States.

Who We Are and What We Do:

