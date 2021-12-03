Plastics Technology Expo Opens Registration for 2022

The Plastics Technology Expo (PTXPO), presented by Gardner Business Media Inc. and media brands Plastics Technology, MoldMaking Technology, and Additive Manufacturing, has opened registration for the 2022 event taking place March 29-31 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

PTXPO will showcase new and innovative equipment, machinery, solutions, materials, and technology to help North American plastics processors achieve greater success. The event offers free education sessions, machinery demonstrations and exclusive networking opportunities. PTXPO will also feature an exhibit hall divided into major process and product pavilions to maximize efficiency for attendees.

“Our team excited to bring a major plastics processing trade show back to the Midwest,” says Allison Kline Miller, Gardner Business Media’s Chief Events Officer. “We know that this region is the focal point of the industry and has been underserved for the last 9 years,” she adds.

Plastics Technology Expo passes are available for $50 through February 28, 2022 or $65 beginning March 1, 2022. The pass Includes admission to all of PTXPO expo halls and show floor events.

Plastics Technology Expo exhibitors represent technology and solution providers from the entire supply chain including automotive, auxiliary equipment, bottling & containers, consumer products, extrusion & thermoforming, injection & blow molding, materials & sourcing, additive manufacturing, medical, mold making, packaging, reclaim & scrap, tooling and more.

Full registration and event information are available at https://www.plasticstechnologyexpo.com/

About Plastics Technology

Plastics Technology (PT) produces and delivers original content dedicated to improving plastics processing in North America. Editorial is focused on problem solving, tips and techniques, best practices, market opportunities and new technology in the plastics industry. PT’s integrated media portfolio includes a monthly print magazine, website, weekly e-mail newsletters, digital and live events, industry partnerships and market intelligence.