Exclusive from dance / pop sensation Tamara Shamini

Tamara Shamini is an internationally award-winning Singer / Songwriter based in Melbourne, Australia.

Tamara’s music has attracted worldwide radio airplay in such territories as Australia, Asia, Europe and North and South America, and the emerging star has featured in numerous TV, radio and press outlets in countries including Malaysia, Sri Lanka, England, and Australia.

With over 3 million views on YouTube, Tamara Shamini’s new track follows her previous releases, which comprise seven singles and two albums, including the 2020 smash Sounds Underground.Exclusive returns her to the dance genre which led her to winning the Silver Award for best dance track at the 2016 VIMA Awards (South East Asian Regional Independent Music Awards) for When You Turn Me On.

A popular artist across Asia, Tamara has had radio rotation and tv and press features in Malaysia and Sri Lanka, her ancestral homes. This has included hitting the radio charts in both countries including Number 2 of Sri Lanka’s YES FM Home Grown chart.

Exclusive is all set to reaffirm Tamara Shamini’s place on the global stage, continuing the evolution of this exceptional international recording artist.

About Radiopluggers Global Ltd

We deliver music to over 30,000 verified radio station and press contacts worldwide. We guarantee a professional service, ensuring we maintain our relationships with radio stations and press contacts worldwide. We help musicians get heard and playlisted by an incredible amount of radio stations and reviewed by press contacts worldwide. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver an unparalleled level of promotion on a global scale. We built the world’s biggest verified database of radio station and press contacts and around that, we built a service that helps our artists get their music heard by as many industry contacts as possible.