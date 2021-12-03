Orange County-Based Design Firm LIMVI Studio Announces Partnership with GoBALL, Inc

LIMVI Studio, an award-winning design company rooted in Orange County, has announced a partnership with GoBALL, Inc. The partnership will allow LIMVI to expand offerings to include website design, application redesign and related branding system updates.

“Our mission is to shape your brand by providing professional visual design, a creative message and business strategies,” a spokesperson for LIMVI said. “This collaboration will allow us to better serve our customers with their business needs.”

The collaboration process is planed to last three years. At the end of this year, GoBALL will launch the collaborative application.

LIMVI is an independent, female-operated creative consulting company offering strategy, creative and design, and development services. Our clients span a broad spectrum of industry sectors, including Fortinet, ByteDance, UC Irvine, Taoli World Dance Competition, Palpilot, and EP YAYING.

“Our mission is to provide authentic creative design solutions that can build strong conjunction between people and mission,” said the LIMVI spokesperson. “We seek to transform your brand experience through technology, media and visual elements, Emphasizing a community centric foundation across all channels. We aim to create notable brands that can bring exuberance and conviviality to every touch point.”

LIMVI has a track record for success and can create a businesses’ visual identity from head to toe. In addition, it creates professional web designs that are strongly connected to customers and expertly convey the company’s brand.

The expert team at LIMVI can help companies create digital and content strategies, brand experience, social media campaigns and sharable content. They can also assist with user research and data analysis. A unique, visual brand identity is a must to make a company stand out in a crowd. LIMVI offers art direction and concepts, promotional designs, branding and identity, packaging designs and stationery designs. Brand recognition is necessary to increase sales and scale a business.

A business should also be easily located on the internet by customers, and all web presences and mobile applications should reflect the brand’s imaging and message. LIMVI can assist with website design and development, widget development, mobile app design and application development. The team can also help develop a data management system for any business.

Moreover, the team at LIMVI can help companies struggling to stay in touch with customers online through social media. Responding to customers quickly and effectively online is necessary/crucial/essential in today’s digital world.

“Our enthusiastic team aims to build a strong relationship and community within our clients. We are here to unify your voice, tone, look and feel in visual elements, moreover, be a part of transformative journey of any business or person is something we thrive for,” added the spokesperson.

For more information or a free consultation, please visit limvi.com or contact info@limvi.com or 949-667-4449.

Contact:

Wenjia Zong

info@limvi.com

949-667-4449

About LIMVI Studio

LIMVI is a fun, independent, female operated creative consulting company rooted in Orange County, California.