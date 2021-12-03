Loway announces official sponsorship for CommCon Virtual 2021



CommCon Virtual 2021 is a community run event, usually a residential conference in the UK but back online for the second year. It is one of the only vendor neutral events in the Real Time Communications industry. It has 38 sessions across 5 days, from 6th to 10th of December, all live streamed on https://2021.commcon.xyz/





Loway is responsible for the development of QueueMetrics-Live, a software capable of monitoring the queues of a VoIP call center and providing real-time analytics of the performance of agents and services.





QueueMetrics-Live enhances the contact center productivity by providing a dedicated agent page with alarms, outcomes, features codes, a WebRTC softphone, a real-time page, customizable wallboards and a complete quality tracking tool; plus realtime tracking of all daily activities with more than 200 different metrics.





Building on his experience in QueueMetrics-Live development and recent integration work with Microsoft Teams, Lorenzo Emilitri, Loway’s Founder, will give a speech during CommCon on “Using Elixir for complex, real-time telephony processing: some lessons learned”, check here for more information: https://2021.commcon.xyz/talks/using-elixir-for-complex-real-time-telephony-processing-some-lessons-learnt





“Loway has always supported CommCon and without our sponsors the event couldn’t happen. Loway continues to push the industry forward both technically with their products as well as with their community participation”, said Dan Jenkins, Founder of Nimble Ape, Broadcaster.VC and organiser of CommCon.





We are very happy to share back with the VoIP/ Real-time community some operational insights we learnt while implementing the integration of QueueMetrics with Microsoft Teams, said Lorenzo Emilitri, Loway’s Founder We believe that Microsoft Teams can be a very viable platform to build contact centres on, and that our QueueMetrics Live SaaS can offer the detailed operational insights that are sorely needed by SMBs to be able to switch their telephony services to Teams.





For more information about QueueMetrics-Live visit the official website at https://www.queuemetrics-live.com/





About Loway



Loway Switzerland is a leading software development company providing professional management solutions for contact-centers.



Its renowned QueueMetrics sets up modern standards in performance measurement, statistics and reporting for call centers based on the Asterisk PBX technology, while WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use, predictive dialing platform and a perfect complement to QueueMetrics on-premise or cloud software.





For more information about Loway or to become a Loway partner, please visit www.loway.ch.

