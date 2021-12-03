Time for a New Generation of Leaders: I.G. Advisors Announces new CEO



Effective immediately, Emily Collins-Ellis, current Managing Director, will take on the role of CEO. She will oversee both I.G. Advisors and The Mesa – the new digital platform incubated within the company. Alisha Fernandez Miranda, who has led the firm as MD and then CEO for the last 5 years, will remain involved with the organisation as Chair.





I could not be more excited about this next phase of I.G.s growth and development, said Alisha. Its a true pleasure to give space to this new generation of leaders, and I cannot think of a better person than Emily to take the lead.





Emily Collins-Ellis has been an integral part of the company for more than six years and has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership, passion, and integrity. In 2021 she was also named one of Citywealth Magazine’s Top Recommended Philanthropic Advisors.





It has been a transformative experience to work alongside Alisha and Carlos for the last 6 years, and I continue to be inspired by their vision and commitment to transforming the social impact landscape, said Emily Collins-Ellis. I am grateful to be entrusted with this responsibility, and excited for the opportunity to lead this amazing team into the next phase of our work and to continue bringing my perspective as a queer woman to the field.





I would already proudly stake our team, our culture and our collective intelligence in any fight for justice and progress, Ms Collins-Ellis continued. What I see next for us is a deepening of our solidarity with one another and our clients, our commitment to people and the planet alongside profit, as well as our ambitions to always exceed expectations. Through initiatives of ours like The Mesa, Im also excited to move the needle on vital issues where we know we can achieve the most impact, and support others to do the same.





About I.G. Advisors



I.G. Advisors (I.G.) is an award-winning strategy consultancy specialising in social and environmental change. Its mission is to build the capacity of nonprofits, businesses and philanthropists to achieve impact and growth  from grassroots organisations working tirelessly in their communities through to those seeking large-scale, systemic change. In 2021, I.G. also launched The Mesa – a digital platform designed for impact communities. Driven by collective intelligence, an unparalleled cross-sector network and specialised hands-on team expertise, I.G. is the advisor, partner and employer of choice for those who care about doing good.





About Emily Collins-Ellis



Since joining I.G. in 2015, Emily has worked across all the firms services, and managed many of its non-profit, philanthropy and business clients. Known for her human centric leadership style, and the ability to enable diverse groups of people to find elegant solutions to social impact challenges, she has been fundamental in establishing I.G.s capability and company culture. Emily works to provide platforms for marginalised perspectives, including her own as a queer woman, regularly speaking at major sector events, panels and conferences on fundraising, social impact and philanthropy. In 2021, she was named one of Citywealth Magazine’s Top Recommended Philanthropic Advisors. She holds an MSc in Philanthropy from London City University, and also Co-Chairs the Good Night Out Campaign, a social enterprise combatting sexual harassment in nightlife.

