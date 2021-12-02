Xebia academy launches PSPO certification courses

The PSPO Certification Training is a two-day training where attendees gain an understanding of how to leverage the product value and systems. Become one of a kind Product Owner, by attaining unparalleled hold on product management systems.

Learn to maximize the value through using Agile and Scrum, and adapt an entrepreneurial spirit by handling tactical and strategic ownership of the product. The PSPO Certification Training Online takes a round on basic knowledge of Scrum that caters to your efficiency as a Product Owner and also, helps in team motivation.

Comprehension of Scrum Mechanism

Know Product Owner works with Scrum

Manage and work with Scrum Teams and Stakeholders

Elevate Business Agility

Eligibility: There are no prerequisites required for PSPO™ training; basic knowledge of Scrum would serve the purpose of attending this course.

Last date to apply: 16th December, 2021