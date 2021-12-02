Lokmat media gears up to host the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021

The Lokmat Media Group is all geared up to host the 5th Edition of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 which will be held on 2nd December 2021, 7:30 pm onwards at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 is set to be a starry night of glitz and glamour, where achievements meet recognition and fashion meets style in the most stunning ensembles. An extravagant evening celebrating achievers winning the coveted title of Lokmat Most Stylish, where personalities from all walks of life, not just from Bollywood, will gather under one roof.

The first 4 editions of the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards were graced with the attendance of many celebrated personalities like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Thackeray, Ajay Devgan, Gautam Singhania, Gaur Gopal Das, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Atul Kasbekar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Radhika Apte, Swapnil Joshi, Rohit Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Taapsee Pannu, Rujuta Diwekar, Masaba Gupta, Shaina NC, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Malaika Arora, Bhuvan Bam, Jai Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mahesh Kothare, Sanjay Sethi and many more.

This year, the Lokmat group plans to raise the bar even higher by hosting a night of dazzling splendour that will be rolled out for the who’s who of the entertainment, fashion, business, politics and sports world to enjoy a gala time at this extravaganza.