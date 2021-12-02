Promotion of Agro-Forestry





Sub-Mission on Agroforestry Scheme is being implemented by this Department since 2016-17 to encourage tree plantation on farm land in a complementary and integrated manner with crops and livestock, to help the farmers to get additional income and make their farming systems more climate resilient and adaptive.





Presently, the scheme is being implemented in 21 States viz. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and 2 UTs viz. Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.The extant scheme is being implemented in those States/UTs that have liberalized felling and transit regulations for selected tree species. Other States/UTs can access the benefit of the scheme as and when such relaxation is notified by them.All the farmers specially small marginal farmers are eligible for the benefit of the scheme.





Assistance to farmers for various interventions under the scheme is as following:





Sl No. Component/Activities/Sub Component Cost Norms

( Rs in lakh) Pattern of Assistance

1. Nursery Development



100% for Government Agencies and 50% for farmers/private agencies.

(a) Small Nurseries Rs 10 lakh per nursery

(b) Big Nurseries Rs 16 lakh per nursery

(c) Hi –Tech Nurseries Rs 40 lakh per nursery

2. Peripheral/Boundary Plantation Rs.70 /plant 100% for Government Agencies and 50% for farmers/private agencies in four years in the ratio of 40:20:20:20

3. Low Density Plantation (100-500 Ha) Rs 28,000/Ha

4. High Density Block Plantation

(a) 500 to 1000 plants/Ha Rs 30,000/Ha

(b) 1000 to 1200 plants/Ha Rs 35,000/Ha

(c) 1200 to 1500 plants/Ha Rs 45,000/Ha

(d) > 1500 plants/Ha Rs 50,000/Ha

5. Capacity Building and Training Upto 5% of total allocation to the States















The Agro-forestry scheme envisages a lot of quantifiable benefits like additional income, protection from crop damage, higher carbon sequestration along with climate change adaptation and mitigation.





This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha.





